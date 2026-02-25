Chennai fishers to hold human chain protest on March 2 against Blue Flag project expansion, Marina rope car

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Tension is mounting along Chennai’s coastline as fishermen from 12 hamlets between Ayodhya Kuppam in Triplicane and Srinivasapuram in Santhome gear up for a large-scale human chain protest on the evening of March 2.

The agitation is aimed at urging the state government to drop plans to expand the Blue Flag beach project along the Marina and to halt the rope car project on the sands.

Leaders representing Ayodhya Kuppam, Mattankuppam, Nochikuppam and Srinivasapuram, according to fishermen leaders, deliberated on what they termed “serious livelihood threats” posed by recent coastal development initiatives.

Apart from the Blue Flag expansion, the fishing community is opposing the proposed removal of shops along the Marina Loop Road and beachfront areas. The protesters say that while they are not against development, any expansion of tourism infrastructure should not come at the cost of traditional fishing rights, vending spaces and access to the shore. They have demanded structured consultations with officials before further work proceeds.

Selvaraj, a fisherman from Ayodhya Kuppam, said the community had already made concessions for earlier phases of the project. “We gave up space and shifted our boats when the Blue Flag proposal first came. But when bamboo fences were erected in the little space we had left, we lost even that. After pressure from us, they removed it. We have 30 boats and 10 catamarans here. Fishing near the coast is already badly affected due to sewage and garbage. Now even our parking space for boats is shrinking,” he said.

Residents fear that further expansion of the Blue Flag scheme will push fishing families out of the beach altogether.

According to community members, space traditionally used for docking boats and drying nets is gradually being restricted. Concerns are also mounting among vendors who depend on evening beach commerce. A woman vendor said that nearly 2,000 families rely on the eateries and small shops that operate along Marina and Loop Road.

“How can only 300 shops be allowed? What will happen to the rest? If the government provides alternative space or another means of livelihood, we can consider moving. Otherwise, this is a question of life and death for us,” she said.

Community leader K. Bharathi questioned what he called “unequal enforcement”. He alleged that while fishermen are prevented from putting up temporary thatches to mend nets, civic authorities are installing bamboo fences, cabanas, changing rooms, toilets, and even undertaking rope car construction on the sands.

The fishermen have urged the government to hold consultations before proceeding further, warning that development without livelihood safeguards will severely impact Chennai’s traditional coastal communities.

