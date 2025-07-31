Chennai airport sees 8.23 pc rise in passenger traffic in first half of 2025

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Chennai Airport has registered a healthy 8.23 per cent growth in total passenger traffic in the first six months of 2025 compared to the corresponding period last year, driven primarily by a sharp rise in domestic travel.

According to data released by airport authorities, 1,17,42,971 passengers travelled through the airport's domestic and international terminals between January 1 and June 30 this year.

This is an increase of nearly 8.9 lakh passengers over the 1,08,51,944 passengers recorded during the same period in 2024. The domestic sector accounted for the bulk of the growth.

The number of passengers surged by 10.3 per cent, with 86,93,278 domestic travellers recorded in the first half of 2025, up from 78,78,678 during the same months last year.

The international sector also posted a modest but positive increase, with 30,49,693 passengers handled during the January-June period, representing a 2.57 per cent rise from 29,73,265 passengers in 2024. Flight operations at the airport also saw a significant uptick.

Between January and June, a total of 77,748 flights, arrivals and departures combined, were operated, marking an increase of 5,532 flights from the 72,216 flights handled during the same six-month stretch last year.

Airport officials attributed the rise to increased connectivity and higher frequencies on both domestic and international routes.

Among international destinations, the highest passenger volumes were reported on services to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Sharjah, Sri Lanka, London, and Frankfurt.

Domestic routes to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi recorded strong growth.

Industry observers say the improved numbers underline the steady rebound in air travel demand following the disruptions of previous years.

Chennai Airport, one of the country's busiest aviation hubs, continues to play a key role in connecting southern India with major domestic cities and international destinations.

Authorities said they are working to enhance infrastructure and passenger amenities to accommodate the growing traffic, with several expansion projects already in the pipeline.

The sustained increase in traffic, particularly on the domestic front, is expected to further consolidate Chennai Airport's position as a critical gateway for travellers in the region.

