Chenab Bridge an engineering marvel: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday described the Chenab Bridge built on the Jammu and Srinagar railway line as an engineering marvel, saying that it has been designed to tackle winds up to 260 kilometres per hour and falls in Seismic Zone 5.

Talking to reporters about the unique features of the bridge, the Union Minister said its design is very complicated and its foundation is equal to half a football field.

About 30,000 tonnes of steel have been used to build this bridge, which is now touted as the world's highest railway arch bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off two Vande Bharat trains at Katra town on Friday. The PM will visit Chenab and Anji bridges -- two engineering marvels on the rail link between Katra and Srinagar, before inaugurating the Vande Bharat train service.

“Anji Bridge is also very important. There are many cable bridges on highways, but for the first time, a cable bridge has been built in the railways,” said Vaishnaw.

He further stated that a large number of tunnels have been built on the Jammu-Srinagar railway line. The 111-km section from Katra to Banihal has tunnels spanning 97 km.

The Railways Minister further said work is also underway on a plan to build four terminals on the Jammu-Srinagar rail line, so that goods can be carried easily. Jammu station will serve as a transit station for passengers going to Srinagar.

At present, work is going on platforms number 5 and 6 at Jammu station, due to which the Vande Bharat Express going to Srinagar will run between Katra and Srinagar for now. The work at Jammu station will be completed in September, after which Vande Bharat will be operated directly from Jammu to Srinagar.

--IANS

avs/uk