Centre’s industrial corridor strategy propelling growth across states

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Centre’s strategy of accelerating industrial development has picked up pace, with four National Industrial Corridors already being completed, while another four are nearing completion since the Rs 28,602 crore package was announced for 12 such corridors in 2024-25, according to an official factsheet issued on Thursday.

Union Budget 2026-27 has added further momentum to this growth with the Rs 3,000 crore allocation for the development of an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur in West Bengal.

These industrial smart cities are envisioned to develop globally benchmarked manufacturing and investment hubs, featuring plug-and-play facilities and a walk-to-work ecosystem. They aim to create best-in-class, future-ready infrastructure designed ahead of demand.

The projects which cover most states include the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Dholera Special Investment Region, Gujarat; Shendra Bidkin Industrial Area, Maharashtra; Integrated Industrial Township - Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh; Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru industrial areas in Karnataka; Ponneri Industrial Area, Tamil Nadu and Raghunathpur Industrial Park in West Bengal.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are some of the other states that have been chosen for these projects,

According to the Economic Survey 2025-26, the Phase-I cities under the projects have collectively allotted 350 industrial plots, attracting ₹2.02 lakh crore in investments across sectors such as electronics, renewables, pharmaceuticals, and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

To advance this model of industrial corridor-led development, the Government of India, together with State Governments, is establishing these belts as planned economic zones supported by strong transport connectivity.

Industrial corridors are linear development zones that connect major economic centres through an integrated network of roads, railways, ports, and airports. The defining features of these corridors are: Promotion of accelerated industrial growth by strengthening the link between industry and core infrastructure. Development along major transport arteries, particularly rail trunk routes, ensuring strong connectivity for efficient movement of freight and the public.

These corridors are aimed at creating globally-comparable infrastructure and business-friendly environment which facilitate economic agglomeration and industrial clustering, helping regions maximise their growth potential.

The Government of India is developing multiple Industrial Corridor Projects under the National Industrial Corridor Programme (NICDP), guided by the PM GatiShakti framework to ensure coordinated, multimodal connectivity for major economic zones.

These projects are being developed through a sustainability-focussed framework that supports the transition towards Low-Carbon Cities (LCCs) through the creation of extensive green spaces, provision of public transit systems and integration of renewable energy sources.

