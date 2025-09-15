Centre’s e-Governance drive crosses Rs 3,000cr landmark in loans to small borrowers

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) In a landmark stride for financial inclusion under the Digital India initiative, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV) has crossed the significant milestone of Rs 3,000 crore in loan disbursals since July 2023.

The programme has shown rapid growth, with disbursals of Rs 86 crore in FY 2023-24, Rs 1,631 crore in FY 2024-25, and Rs 1,300 crore till August 2025 in FY 2025-26.

So far, nearly 70,000 people have benefitted, many of them first-time borrowers, seekers of small-ticket loans, and individuals from unbanked segments.

By supporting rural households and small businesses, the initiative has promoted entrepreneurship, strengthened families, and boosted local economies, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Leveraging its vast network of over 5.8 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and in partnership with Piramal Finance, CSC has enabled timely and affordable credit for underserved and marginalised communities in remote rural areas.

The loans are cheaper and more accessible compared to local lenders, reducing dependence on exploitative borrowing practices. This initiative has bridged the grassroots credit gap, strengthened livelihoods, and empowered citizens to move towards self-reliance with dignity and confidence, the statement said.

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO, CSC SPV, said: “This milestone reflects our shared vision of creating a digitally empowered society. By connecting rural citizens with accessible financial services, CSC and Piramal Finance are bridging the credit gap in underserved regions of India.”

Jagdeep Mallareddy, Chief Business Officer, Piramal Finance, said: “Our partnership with CSC has been instrumental in extending credit to the last mile.

Crossing Rs 3,000 crore in disbursals is a testament to the trust rural India has placed in us, and we remain committed to deepening financial inclusion further.”

The CSC–Piramal Finance collaboration has not only simplified loan access but also created new opportunities for rural development. By combining CSC’s unmatched digital reach with Piramal Finance’s innovative financial solutions, the initiative continues to make credit more accessible, affordable, and impactful for millions across India.

CSC SPV is a special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, managing one of the world’s largest digital service delivery networks. With over 5.8 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), CSC delivers essential government and financial services to citizens in rural and remote areas, promoting digital and financial inclusion.

