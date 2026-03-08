Centre releases over Rs 299 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Assam

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Centre on Sunday said it has released over Rs 299 crore to strengthen Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in Assam under the 15th Finance Commission (XV-FC) grants for the financial year 2025–26.

Read More

According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the release includes the second instalment of Untied Grants for FY 2025–26 amounting to Rs 256.60 crore.

The funds will benefit all eligible 27 District Panchayats (DPs), 182 Block Panchayats (BPs) and 2,192 Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the state.

The grants will also be extended to three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in Assam -- Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC).

In addition, the Centre has released Rs 42.70 crore from the withheld portion of the first instalment of Untied Grants for FY 2025–26 to the three ADCs after they became eligible.

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), recommends the release of XV-FC grants to states for Panchayati Raj Institutions and rural local bodies. These funds are subsequently released by the Ministry of Finance.

The allocated grants are recommended and released in two instalments during a financial year.

According to the ministry, the Untied Grants will be utilised by PRIs and rural local bodies for location-specific needs under the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for salaries and other establishment costs.

The Tied Grants can be used for basic services such as sanitation and maintenance of open defecation-free (ODF) status, including the management and treatment of household waste, human excreta and faecal sludge.

These grants can also be used for the supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

--IANS

pk