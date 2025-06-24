Centre launches portal to promote EV car manufacturing, open till Oct 21

New Delhi: In a bid to boost the domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs), the government on Tuesday announced the portal launch of the application process under the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SPMEPCI).

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that guided by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this initiative marks a defining moment in India’s journey towards clean, self-reliant, and future-ready mobility.

“The launch of this portal under the SPMEPCI scheme opens new avenues for global electric vehicle manufacturers to invest in India’s rapidly evolving automotive landscape. This scheme not only supports our national commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2070, but also reinforces our resolve to build a sustainable, innovation-driven economy,” said the minister.

Applications are invited from eligible applicants under the scheme and applicants can apply through the application module at spmepci.heavyindustries.gov.in.

The application portal would be open for applications from June 24 till October 21.

The government of India has approved a forward-looking scheme to promote the domestic manufacture of passenger cars, with a special focus on electric vehicles (EVs). It is designed to firmly establish India as a premier global destination for automotive manufacturing and innovation.

The scheme will help to attract investments from global EV manufacturers and promote India as a manufacturing destination for e-vehicles.

The scheme will also help put India on the global map for manufacturing of EVs, generate employment and achieve the goal of “Make in India”.

To encourage the global manufacturers to invest under the Scheme, the approved applicants will be allowed to import Completely Built-in Units (CBUs) of e-4W with a minimum CIF value of $35,000 at reduced customs duty of 15 per cent for a period of 5 years from the application approval date.

Approved applicants would be required to make minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore in line with the provisions of the scheme. The scheme is strategically crafted to position India as a global hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.

Through calibrated customs duty concessions and clearly defined domestic value addition (DVA) milestones, the scheme strikes a balance between introducing cutting-edge EV technologies and nurturing indigenous capabilities.

--IANS