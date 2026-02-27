Centre launches Bank Dashboard, Manual to reduce risk in handling Govt funds

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) India's Controller General of Accounts (CGA) T.C.A. Kalyani on Friday launched two major initiatives aimed at strengthening the governance and efficiency of banks handling government transactions-- the Government Bank Dashboard and the Government Bank Manual.

The Government Bank Manual provides a comprehensive and standardised framework for banks for handling government business. It clearly defines operational procedures, reporting obligations, reconciliation timelines, and compliance requirements. Its objective is straightforward: reduce ambiguity, mitigate operational risk, and strengthen accountability across all stakeholders.

The Government Bank Dashboard introduces real-time, data-driven monitoring of critical banking functions with respect to government business. It tracks key performance indicators such as remittance timelines, scroll compliance, reconciliation status, transaction success rates, and adherence to service-level standards. This represents a significant shift from reactive, post-facto corrections to proactive oversight and performance management.

Emphasising the broader vision behind these initiatives, Kalyani highlighted that the reforms institutionalise uniform procedures and objective benchmarks, while reinforcing shared responsibility in safeguarding public funds. The next phase of reforms will focus on deeper digital integration, strengthened cybersecurity safeguards, advanced analytics capabilities, and institutional capacity building — further modernising the ecosystem of government banking operations.

The duties and responsibilities of the CGA include general principles of government accounting relating to Union or state governments and forms of accounts, and framing or revision of rules and manuals relating thereto. CGA also looks into the reconciliation of the cash balance of the Union government with the Reserve Bank in general and, in particular, of Reserve Deposits pertaining to Civil Ministries or Departments, overseeing the maintenance of adequate standards of accounting by Central Civil Accounts Offices.

Besides the consolidation of monthly accounts, preparation of review of trends of revenue realisation and significant features of expenditure, etc., and preparation of annual accounts (including Summary, Civil Appropriation Accounts) showing under the respective heads, the annual receipts and disbursements for the purpose of the Union Government also come under the CGA’s purview.

