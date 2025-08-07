Centre issues new order for closer monitoring of edible oil stocks to check prices

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Centre’s Department of Food and Public Distribution has notified an amendment to the Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (Regulation) Order, 2011, which was originally issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, following the repeal of earlier regulations by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The amendment enhances transparency, facilitates better market intelligence, and supports evidence-based policymaking. This will enable closer monitoring of production and stock positions, ensuring consistent availability of edible oils nationwide and contributing to stabilising retail prices, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The amendment seeks to align the order with institutional changes brought about by the 2014 merger of two key directorates and to strengthen data collection mechanisms in the edible oil sector through the incorporation of provisions under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008.

This regulatory enhancement is designed to benefit both consumers and stakeholders across the edible oil value chain. With improved visibility on domestic production, imports, and stock levels, the government will be equipped to undertake timely policy interventions - such as adjusting import duties or facilitating imports - to correct supply-demand imbalances, the statement said.

Stakeholder consultations were held with key bodies, including the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Department of Animal Husbandry, and various edible oil industry associations. Industry associations have expressed strong support for the initiative and are encouraging their members to register through the National Single Window System (NSWS) and submit monthly returns via the official Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (Regulation) Order (VOPPA) portal.

To improve user experience and encourage timely compliance, the VOPPA portal (https://www.edibleoilindia.in) has been upgraded with a more intuitive interface. Return submission forms have been simplified and redesigned for ease of use.

The integration of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, empowers the DFPD to enforce data submission requirements more effectively, ensuring the development of a robust, actionable database. This will aid in strategic policy planning, facilitate timely government responses to supply chain challenges, and further national food security goals.

All edible oil processors, manufacturers, repackers, and related entities are urged to comply with the updated regulations and submit their production returns online via the official portal at https://www.edibleoilindia.in.

