Centre extends timeline for QCO implementation till March 19, 2026

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The government on Tuesday extended the implementation timeline for the safety of household, commercial and similar electrical appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2025.

To enable ease of doing business, the QCO will now come into force from March 19, 2026, for domestic large and medium enterprises as well as for foreign manufacturers.

The decision by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) follows stakeholder consultations chaired by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

"In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a strong quality framework across industries, DPIIT has been actively notifying Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to enhance manufacturing standards and bolster the global reputation of 'Made in India' products," the ministry said.

These efforts are complemented by the development of testing infrastructure, product manuals, and accreditation of testing laboratories.

Taking cognisance of industry concerns regarding implementation challenges and legacy stock, the DPIIT notified the revised Quality Control Order on May 19.

The QCO applies to all electrical appliances intended for household, commercial, or similar applications with rated voltage not exceeding 250V for single-phase appliances and 480V for others, including DC-supplied and battery-operated appliances.

Appliances already covered under separate QCOs or existing mandatory BIS certification requirements are excluded from its ambit.

Further, the QCO incorporates several key relaxations and exemptions, like additional time for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), which is a six-month extension for micro enterprises and a three-month extension for small enterprises.

It also offers exemption for imports by domestic manufacturers for producing export-oriented products; exemption for import of up to 200 units for research and development purposes; and provision for clearance of legacy stock (manufactured or imported before implementation) within six months from the effective date.

The QCO is a critical step in restricting the import of sub-standard products and ensuring consumer safety, while also enhancing the competitiveness of Indian industry.

Through initiatives like these, the government is striving to create a world-class, self-reliant manufacturing ecosystem under the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

“QCOs reflect a strategic push to raise product standards in India, enabling Indian manufacturers to thrive in both domestic and international markets,” said the ministry.

