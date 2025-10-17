Centre evaluates five key infra projects under PM GatiShakti plan

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Network Planning Group evaluated five infrastructure projects on Friday, which included two highway projects, two railway projects and a Metro Rail Project, for their conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes and a ‘whole-of-government’ approach.

The railway projects include quadrupling a 65 km rail line between Hosapete and Ballari in Karnataka. This initiative targets one of the state’s most industrialised and mineral-rich corridors, aiming to decongest existing routes, enhance freight capacity, and support the rapid economic growth of the Hosapete–Ballari industrial belt.

The Hosapete–Ballari region is a critical hub for mining, steel production, power generation, and cement manufacturing. The existing double line has been operating near saturation due to heavy movement of bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, steel and cement.

The second project entails doubling the 230.5 km railway line from Gondia to Jabalpur across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The existing single-line section often faces bottlenecks, resulting in slower operations, longer turnaround times, and delays in freight handling. The corridor serves as a vital link between eastern and central India, supporting industries, agriculture, and mineral-rich regions.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a significant proposal for the widening and upgradation of the Mahwa–Mandawar 50 kilometres stretch of National Highway 921 in Rajasthan. At present, this section functions as a 4-lane highway, but with steadily increasing vehicular traffic and the region’s growing role as a trade and transit corridor, it has become essential to expand its capacity.

Once completed, the improved Mahwa–Mandawar stretch will serve as a key link between Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, and Haryana, offering seamless connectivity across state borders.

The second highway project involves the construction of a six-lane elevated road and a service road covering a 13.37-kilometre stretch from Anisabad to Deedargunj in the Patna Metropolitan region.

The project will play a vital role in supporting regional trade corridors linking Bihar to neighbouring states, while also facilitating the growth of economic hubs by providing improved access to markets, industrial clusters, and logistic centres.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has proposed the development of Jaipur Metro Phase 2, a 42.8 km North–South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod. The project will include 36 stations -- 34 elevated and two underground -- covering important locations such as Haldi Ghati Gate, Sitapura Industrial Area, SMS Hospital, Ambabari, and Vidhyadhar Nagar.

The alignment along Tonk Road and the Sitapura Industrial Area will strengthen connectivity to Jaipur’s key growth zones.

The corridor will link with the operational East–West line at Chandpole Station and through a foot-over bridge at Jaipur Junction Metro Station, improving access to the railway stations and the airport. This is expected to ease traffic congestion, reduce vehicle use, cut down pollution, and lower fuel consumption.

