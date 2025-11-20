Centre eases rules for import of steel not covered under quality control orders

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The government on Thursday announced new measures to ease rules for import of steel grades not covered under Quality Control Orders (QCOs), apart from approving extension of certain exemptions after reviewing the concerns submitted by industry participants.

In order to streamline the regulatory framework governing steel imports and to facilitate ease of doing business, the Ministry of Steel undertook a review of the existing import-related requirements.

It also reviewed the requirement for obtaining clarification or No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Steel for import of steel grades not covered under any QCO.

“Based on the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Non-Financial Regulatory Reforms (HLC-NFRR), it has been decided that steel grades not covered by any Quality Control Order will no longer require clarification or NOC from the Ministry of Steel,” according to an official statement.

All steel grades not covered under any QCO -- across all HSN Codes relating to the Ministry of Steel -- have been mapped on the Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) Portal.

Importers may directly generate SIMS numbers for such non-QCO grades through the Portal without seeking any reference or approval from the Ministry of Steel, the statement added.

As per the Quality Control Orders issued by the Ministry of Steel, all grades of steel covered under the Orders are required to be imported only from manufacturers holding valid and operative BIS licences for the relevant grades.

In cases where import of QCO-covered steel grades is proposed from manufacturers who do not possess BIS licences, an exemption mechanism is already in place and such applications are examined by the Committee constituted on May 14, 2020.

The Committee, comprising representatives from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and domain experts, will continue to examine applications and decide on granting exemptions for import of QCO-covered steel products manufactured by non-BIS licensee units, said the ministry.

Also, based on representations received from industry, the Ministry had earlier granted exemption from mandatory QCO compliance for specified Chapter 73 steel products for imports with Bill of Lading having shipped on board date on or before 31.10.2025.

“This exemption has now been extended to imports with Bill of Lading having shipped on board date on or before 31.03.2026,” according to the ministry.

The ministry had earlier exempted three Indian Standards applicable to stainless steel flat products — IS 6911, IS 5522 and IS 15997 — for imports with Bill of Lading having shipped on board date on or before 31.12.2025.

“This exemption has now been extended to imports with Bill of Lading having shipped on board date on or before 31.03.2026,” it added.

