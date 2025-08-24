Centre allots Assam govt land in heart of Mumbai to build facilities for its people

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Sunday that the Mumbai Port Authority has allotted four bighas in the prime Colaba area of the city on lease to the Assam Government for 60 years to develop essential public infrastructure for the people of the state to provide them greater access to the commercial capital.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Located at the heart of Mumbai in Colaba, this will plug a big aspiration of the people of Assam to have access to Mumbai city that can serve the needs of people, be it patients, be it students or even entrepreneurs.”

“PM Narendra Modi’s Government has reaffirmed its commitment to support Assam in designing and implementing people-centric projects in the fields of healthcare, education, and social welfare,” the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “This is a people-first initiative. By making this land available to the Government of Assam for 60 years, we are enabling the creation of critical infrastructure that will serve generations to come. The project will be developed in line with the needs and aspirations of the people of Assam.”

The decision follows a written request from the Chief Secretary of Assam to the Union Ministry, seeking allocation of land for a dedicated centre or infrastructure project that can serve the long-term needs of the people.

The Union Minister further informed that he had personally spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the development. “The Chief Minister expressed deep satisfaction and appreciated the Government of India’s support. He termed this step as a vital contribution to Assam’s growth story and a milestone in our shared commitment to improving the lives of the people,” Sonowal added.

While the specific plans for development are under consideration, officials indicated that the focus will be on building infrastructure with high public utility — ranging from healthcare and educational needs to welfare and social service facilities, as well as acting as an incubation centre for entrepreneurs. The 60-year lease ensures the government has ample time and flexibility to plan and execute sustainable projects.

Sonowal underlined the vision guiding this initiative, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasised that the Northeast must become a powerhouse of growth, driven by empowerment of its people. Today’s decision is another step towards realising that vision of an inclusive and sustainable Atmanirbhar Northeast.”

“With the development of this land parcel, we are confident that the entrepreneurs from the state can also have access to the opportunities from the maximum city.” The newly allotted land will add fresh momentum to this development trajectory, ensuring that the benefits reach the grassroots, he added.

--IANS

sps/uk