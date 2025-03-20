CEAT introduces global tyre technologies in India for luxury and high-performance cars

Mumbai: Tyre manufacturer CEAT has introduced global tyre technologies in India with its SportDrive range.

The new range includes ZR-rated tyres, CALM Technology for noise reduction, and Run-Flat Tyres (RFT), making it a significant milestone in India's tyre industry.

Run-Flat Tyres (RFT) will be priced between Rs15,000 and Rs20,000 and 21-inch ZR-rated Ultra-High-Performance CALM Technology tyres will cost between Rs25,000 and Rs30,000.

With this launch, CEAT becomes the first Indian company to produce Run-Flat Tyres and 21-inch ZR-rated tyres capable of handling speeds beyond 300 KMPH.

The SportDrive range introduces three major innovations aimed at enhancing the driving experience- ZR-Rated 21-inch Tyres, CALM Technology, Run-Flat Tyres (RFT).

CEAT's latest tyre range has undergone rigorous testing at international automotive testing facilities in Germany, ensuring compliance with the highest safety and performance standards.

The new premium tyre range will be available from April in key Indian markets, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and more.

Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO of CEAT, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, stating, "These innovations reflect our commitment to enhancing safety, comfort, and performance for luxury and high-performance vehicle owners. We are proud to be the first Indian company to introduce Run-Flat Tyres, reinforcing our leadership in the four-wheeler tyre segment."

Adding to this, Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO at CEAT, said, "CEAT's latest innovations are a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence in tyre engineering." (ANI)