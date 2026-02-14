C‑DOT, Synergy Quantum to build tool to spot quantum‑vulnerable cryptography

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) R&D institution, Centre for Development of Telematics (C‑DOT) has signed an agreement with Synergy Quantum India Private Limited to jointly develop an automated tool that will detect, classify and report "quantum‑vulnerable cryptographic algorithms in target devices," the government said on Saturday.

The agreement aims to create an automated tool to scan devices, identify its cryptographic algorithms and security mechanisms. The tool will flag security vulnerabilities, distinguish quantum‑safe from quantum‑vulnerable algorithms, according to an official statement.

"Finally, it will generate a detailed report highlighting quantum-vulnerable algorithms, their purpose, and their exact location within the device to support informed migration planning toward quantum-safe security," the statement said.

Synergy Quantum India Private Limited is a deep-tech sovereign quantum security company providing comprehensive post-quantum cryptography solutions across both hardware and software domains.

The new tool to be developed under the partnership comprises of three core modules, a web application for external black‑box scanning and network traffic assessment, vulnerability assessment and quantum risks as well as a security scanner agent for scanning libraries.

Further, it contains a control Software, that manages agent install or uninstall, runs scans, aggregates data into unified reports on all vulnerabilities, the statement from ministry of Communications said.

This collaboration is expected to deliver a fully integrated, commercially deployable solution that will revolutionize how organizations assess their cryptographic readiness for the quantum era.

"This cutting-edge initiative will enable early detection of cryptographic weaknesses across networks: defense, telecommunications, banking, and various government sectors, devices, and applications, helping organizations transition proactively to post-quantum cryptography," the statement said.

Partnership with Synergy Quantum aligns with the national vision of strengthening indigenous research and innovation under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and enhancing India's capabilities in emerging and secure telecom technologies, the ministry said.

"As quantum computing advances, traditional cryptographic systems face unprecedented challenges," said Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT.

By combining C-DOT's telecom & quantum research expertise with Synergy Quantum's capabilities, the partnership aims to create tools that address both current and future cybersecurity needs, he added.

—IANS

aar/pk