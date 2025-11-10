CCI settlement rules to boost ease of doing business in India: Report

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India’s settlement regulations could transform the country's competition law regime and boost ease of doing business, a report said on Monday.

The report from policy research organisation Policy Consensus Centre said that the new settlement regulations can ensure time-bound resolutions, but their success will hinge on clarity, predictability, and proportionality in application.

The Policy Consensus Centre said after a high‑level discussion on optimising the new settlement laws framework that the recent settlement with Google, following a prolonged investigation, has underscored the practical utility of such mechanisms in driving timely compliance.

"For smaller enterprises, drawn-out litigation can be existential. While larger players may absorb the costs and delays, MSMEs often cannot," Policy Consensus Centre co-founder and CEO Nirupama Soundararajan said.

A fair and transparent settlement process can provide timely closure, preserve business continuity, and level the playing field in highly dynamic digital markets, she added.

InGovern Research Services Founder & Managing Director, Shriram Subramanian, emphasised that technology must play a central role in improving regulatory efficiency. "The CCI can adopt AI tools to analyse data faster, reduce repetitive requests, and streamline hearings. A single comprehensive round of data collection and more virtual proceedings could significantly improve turnaround time,” Subramanian noted.

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys Partner Neelambera Sandeepan stressed that the CCI’s ability to deliver on the promise of settlement will depend on how effectively it strengthens its investigative processes.

She reminded that the SEBI’s experience shows that detailed, evidence-based inquiries can be conducted within well-defined timelines, a discipline that enhances both credibility and efficiency.

"For the settlement framework to truly work, competition orders must be grounded not just in legal reasoning but also in sound economic rationale," Numerays Consulting Director Madhav Dar said.

Arindam Goswami of PCC emphasised the need for consistent oversight and post‑settlement evaluation to ensure deterrence and behavioural change.

--IANS

aar/vd