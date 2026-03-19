CBI questions Anil Ambani over alleged Rs 2,929 crore fraud in SBI case

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Reliance Group Chairperson Anil Ambani on Thursday for 8 hours at a stretch in a complaint filed by the SBI related to an alleged Rs 2,929 crore fraud by Reliance Communications (RCom).

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Ambani has been asked to appear for further interrogation at the CBI office on Friday.

The CBI registered a complaint after the SBI claimed a loss of Rs 2,929 crore resulting from alleged misappropriation by RCom and Anil Ambani by entering into transactions that violated the terms of loans extended by it. The public sector bank classified the accounts as fraud in June last year. This led to CBI searches at RCom's offices and Ambani's residence.

Along with Ambani, Amit Dangi, the whole-time Director at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., was also summoned and interrogated for 7 hours. Authum Investment has taken over the assets of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. and Reliance Home Finance Ltd., both of which are under investigation.

Ambani moved the Supreme Court in December after the Bombay High Court upheld the SBI's decision to file a case. The Reliance chief claimed certain documents, based on which the classification orders were passed, were not provided to him initially and were furnished only after six months.

Reliance Communications, once a major telecom operator, has been undergoing insolvency proceedings after it ran into losses while accumulating a mountain of debt.

Last week, Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani was investigated by the CBI in connection with the Rs 228 crore fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL). He was examined by the premier investigative agency for two days.

The agency questioned him in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in which he has been booked along with Reliance Home Finance Ltd’s former CEO and ex-whole-time director, Ravindra Sudhalkar, and others.

The CBI had registered the case on December 6, 2025, in connection with the alleged bank fraud involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, Ravindra Sudhalkar, unknown persons and unknown public servants.

The criminal case was registered against RHFL -- a company of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group -- its promoters or directors, and unknown bank officials on the basis of a complaint by Union Bank of India. The complaint alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 228.06 crore to Union Bank of India (ex-Andhra Bank).

--IANS

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