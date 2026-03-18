Cabinet okays Rs 33,660 crore BHAVYA scheme to build 100 industrial parks, create jobs

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) with an allocation of Rs 33,660 crore for developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country -- aimed at accelerating economic growth and creating more jobs.

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The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking the country’s manufacturing potential and driving India’s growth story, according to an official statement.

Building on the success of Industrial Smart Cities developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) framework, BHAVYA will be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players.

At the heart of BHAVYA lies a strong push for deregulation and ease of doing business, with streamlined approvals, effective single-window systems, and investor-friendly reforms led by states, the statement explained.

The scheme will deliver plug-and-play industrial ecosystems, enabling industries to move from intent to production with speed and certainty. With pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services, BHAVYA will significantly reduce entry barriers for investors.

Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be taken up for development. Financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre will be provided for core infrastructure which includes internal roads, underground utilities, drainage, common treatment facilities, ICT and administrative systems as well as value-added infrastructure comprising ready-built factory sheds, built-to-suit units, testing labs, warehousing. Besides, it will finance social infrastructure including worker housing and support amenities.

Support for external infrastructure will also be provided up to 25 per cent of the project cost, ensuring seamless connectivity and integration with existing networks, the official statement said.

Project selection will be undertaken through a challenge mode, ensuring that only high-quality, reform-oriented and investment-ready proposals are taken forward.

The industrial parks will be designed as futuristic and sustainable ecosystems aligned with the PM GatiShakti Principles to enable seamless multimodal connectivity and efficient last-mile access.

They will also focus on green energy and sustainable resource use with integrated underground utility corridors enabling a no-dig environment for efficient maintenance and uninterrupted industrial operations.

These parks will set new benchmarks in industrial infrastructure, ensuring reliability, reducing inefficiencies, and enhancing productivity across sectors, the statement said.

BHAVYA is expected to drive large-scale job creation, generating substantial direct and indirect employment across manufacturing, logistics, and services, while catalysing significant investments.

The scheme will extend to all states and Union Territories, creating lakhs of employment opportunities across the country and accelerating industrial growth nationwide.

By fostering cluster-based development and enabling co-location of industries, suppliers, and service providers, BHAVYA will strengthen domestic supply chains, promote regional industrialization, and create new opportunities for millions of people, the statement observed.

The primary beneficiaries of the scheme will be manufacturing units, MSMEs, startups, and global investors seeking ready-to-use industrial infrastructure. The secondary beneficiaries include workers, logistics providers, service sector enterprises, and local communities

--IANS

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