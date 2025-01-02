TVS Motor Reports 7% Sales Growth in December 2024, Scooters Lead with 30% Surge

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 321,687 units in December 2024 with a growth of 7 per cent as against 301,898 units in the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Overall most of the car and bike makers performed strong in December.

TVS' total two-wheelers sales registered a growth of 8 per cent with sales increasing from 290,064 units in December 2023 to 312,002 units in December 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered 215,075 units in December 2024 as against 214,988 units in December 2023.

Motorcycle registered sales of 144,811 units in December 2024 as against 148,049 units in December 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 30 per cent with sales increasing from 103,167 units in December 2023 to 133,919 units in December 2024.

Coming to EVs, the Company sold 20,171 units in December 2024 as against 11,288 units in December 2023, registering a growth of 79 per cent.

The company's total exports grew by 22 per cent increasing from 85,391 units registered in December 2023 to 104,393 units in December 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 29 per cent with sales increasing from 75,076 units registered in December 2023 to 96,927 units in December 2024.

TVS three-wheelers registered sales of 9,685 units in December 2024 as against 11,834 units in December 2023.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a robust growth of 11 per cent with sales of 11.8 lakh units as against sales of 10.6 lakh units in the third quarter of 2023-24.

Moving on to Tata Motors which released data Wednesday evening, sales in the domestic and international market for Q3 2024-25 stood at 235,599 vehicles, compared to 234,981 units during Q3 2023-24.

Total domestic sales rose just 1 per cent to 76,599 units versus 76,138 reported a year ago month.

For Ashok Leyland, domestic and exports combined, sales were 5 per cent higher at 16,957 units, as against 16,154 units in December 2023.

Many automakers had indicated that they would raise per unit car prices in the New Year, which may have prompted the uptick in sales. (ANI)