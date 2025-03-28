TATA.ev and Allied Motors launch electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius

New Delhi: TATA.ev, India's largest four-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturer and a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has officially entered the Mauritian market in partnership with Allied Motors, the country's leading automobile distributor.

The launch introduces a diverse electric vehicle portfolio, including the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev, designed to offer superior performance, safety, and comfort while ensuring hassle-free maintenance.

Commenting on this strategic expansion, Yash Khandelwal, Head of International Business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., stated, With the government's strong commitment to sustainable mobility, Mauritius holds strategic importance in our EV journey. As a pioneer of the EV revolution in India and a proven success in SAARC markets, TATA.ev is well-positioned to support the country's transition to electric mobility."

Echoing this sentiment, James Ngan, Managing Director, Allied Motors, Mauritius, said, "The new TATA.ev portfolio offers a perfect combination of power, efficiency, and advanced technology, giving consumers access to world-class electric mobility."

He added, "Backed by our extensive service and after-sales support, we assure customers of a seamless ownership experience. This is just the beginning, and we are excited about the positive impact these EVs will have in revolutionizing Mauritius' automotive landscape."

Designed for effortless urban mobility, the Tiago.ev offers a 24 kWh battery with a real-world C75 range of 190-210 km. It features multi-mode regeneration, City & Sport drive modes, automatic climate control, and a 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system. Fast-charging capability allows 10-80 per cent charge in just 58 minutes.

Punch.ev is powered by a 35 kWh battery with a practical range of 270-290 km. It includes a 26.03 cm HD infotainment system by HARMAN, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless smartphone integration, and premium leatherette upholstery. A 90 kW motor provides 190 Nm of instant torque, ensuring a smooth and powerful drive.

A flagship electric SUV, the Nexon.ev boasts a 45 kWh battery with a real-world C75 range of 350-375 km. It delivers 106 kW power and 215 Nm torque, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds. Features include a 26.03 cm infotainment touchscreen, JBL sound system, voice-assisted sunroof, 360° surround-view camera, and DC fast charging (10-80 per cent in 40 minutes).

Each model comes with an 8-year/160,000 km warranty on battery and motor, along with a 7-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty. Additionally, buyers receive a free 7.2 kW Home Charging Wall Box & Cable for convenient at-home charging.

Allied Motors ensures a seamless ownership experience through dedicated sales consultants, skilled technical specialists, and professional service advisors trained by Tata Motors. (ANI)