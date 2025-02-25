Reliance to Invest Over Rs 50,000 Crore in Assam for Tech and Digital Growth: Mukesh Ambani

Guwahati: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has committed to investing over Rs 50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years, Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani announced at the Assam 2.0 Summit on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering in Guwahati during the investors' summit, Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025, Ambani emphasized Reliance's long-term commitment to the state's development, particularly in the technology and digital sectors.

"In the coming years, Reliance will more than quadruple its investment in Assam to over Rs 50,000 crore," Ambani stated.

He recalled the company's earlier commitment of Rs 5,000 crore in the 2018 summit and highlighted that Reliance has since exceeded Rs 12,000 crore in investments in the state.

Ambani highlighted Reliance's priority of making Assam "tech-ready and AI-ready," calling the state's digital transformation a "noble and patriotic mission."

He noted that Jio has played an important role in modernizing Assam's telecom infrastructure, making it "not only 2G-mukt but 5G-yukt" (free from 2G and empowered with 5G). He expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for embracing Jio wholeheartedly.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Ambani stated that the summit's theme, Advantage Assam, reflects the transformation the state has undergone under Modi's governance. He identified four key advantages that Modi has brought to Assam.

"In the past 11 years you have brought four unique advantages to Assam. Advantage one, you have brought Assam and the rest of northeast from the periphery to the center of India's development map. You have yourself visited the northeast over 70 times more than any other prime minister in the past," Ambani said, pointing out that the Prime Minister has visited the region more than 70 times--more than any other previous leader.

"Second, you have given Assam an inspiring new mantra: Act East, Act Fast, and Act First," he said, adding that Assam has the potential to develop so rapidly that Southeast Asia and East Asia will begin looking towards the state as a hub of growth opportunities.

The third advantage, Ambani noted, is the "unprecedented connectivity revolution" in Assam and the Northeast, which goes beyond physical and digital connectivity to also include developmental and emotional connectivity with the rest of India.

The fourth and most significant advantage, he added, is the emphasis on technology as a key driver of development. Comparing Assam's global reputation as a tea paradise, Ambani expressed confidence that in the coming decades, the state will also emerge as a "technological paradise."

With Reliance's massive new investment commitment, Assam is poised to see significant growth in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and overall economic development in the years ahead. (ANI)