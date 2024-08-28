Reliance-Disney media merger deal approved by competition commission

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed combination involving Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18), Digital18 Media Limited, Star India Private Limited (SIPL) and Star Television Productions Limited (STPL), subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications.

As per a statement from the Competition Commission of India, the proposed combination envisages to combine the entertainment businesses (along with certain other identified businesses) of Viacom18, part of Reliance Industries group and Star India Private Limited, wholly owned by Competition Commission of India (Image: X/@CCI_India) (TWDC).

As a result of the transaction, Star India Private Limited, through its subsidiaries, shall become a joint venture (JV) which will be jointly held by Reliance Industries, Viacom18 and existing TWDC subsidiaries.

Reliance Industries is engaged in several businesses such as exploration and production of oil and gas; petroleum refining and marketing; manufacture and sale of petrochemicals; manufacture and sale of chemicals; organised retail; media and entertainment activities; and telecommunication and digital services.

Viacom18 is engaged in the business of broadcasting of television (TV) channels, operation of an OTT platform, selling commercial advertisement space on TV channels, licensing of merchandise, and organization of live events in India and worldwide.

Viacom18 is also engaged in the business of production and distribution of motion pictures.

Star India Private Limited is engaged in a range of media activities including TV broadcasting and the production of AV content and motion pictures, operation of an OTT platform, and selling commercial advertisement space on TV channels and OTT platforms.

Star Television Productions Limited is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and owned, indirectly, by TWDC.

The Commission approved the proposed combination subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications. Detailed order of the CCI will follow.

—ANI