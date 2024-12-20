Maruti Suzuki Unveils e VITARA: India's First eBorn Electric SUV

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, is set to revolutionize electric mobility with its first eBorn electric SUV, the e VITARA. The production-ready model will debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Built on the HEARTECT-e platform, specifically designed for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), the e VITARA promises a cutting-edge driving experience with advanced safety features and state-of-the-art technology.

This global model, manufactured in India, was recently unveiled by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Milan, Italy.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable mobility, stating, "The e VITARA is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to deliver something truly transformative."

He added, "At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed that to promote EV adoption, we need to create a holistic ecosystem that simplifies customers' battery electric vehicle ownership journey."

To address the challenges of EV adoption, including charging infrastructure, Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce a robust EV ecosystem. This includes home charging solutions and a nationwide network of fast chargers available at its dealerships and service touchpoints.

Banerjee said, "A critical barrier to the adoption of EVs is the lack of accessible charging. To tackle this issue, we are committed to introduce a reliable and comprehensive EV ecosystem alongside the e VITARA. This will include home charging solutions as well as a nationwide network of fast chargers available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service touchpoints."

He added, "Our goal is to make EVs accessible, convenient, and appealing to a broader set of customers, and this is exactly what we have set out to achieve with the e VITARA."

Inspired by the concept of an "Emotional Versatile Cruiser," the e VITARA merges contemporary design with innovative technology. It is strategically positioned to meet evolving market demands and set a new benchmark for EV performance in India. (ANI)