Manohar International Airport, Goa Wins "Best Domestic Airport" at Travel + Leisure Awards 2024

Goa: Manohar International Airport (GOX), developed and operated by GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL), has clinched the prestigious "Best Domestic Airport" at Travel Leisure India's Best Awards 2024.

The award was given in a ceremony held in New Delhi, the airport said in a statement Thursday.

Participants across the globe were asked to rate their travel experiences and share their opinions on the top airports in India.

Over 1,86,000 participants completed the 2024 survey.

All the airports nationwide were specifically rated on the following criteria's - Access to the airport, Check-in/security process, Restaurants/bars at the airport, Shopping area and Design of the airport.

Amongst all Manohar International Airport, Goa was selected as the best domestic airport in India.

"We are delighted to receive this prestigious award, which reaffirms our steady commitment towards making every journey a delight, from the moment you arrive at the airport to the moment you depart. Mirroring the soul of Goa, Manohar International Airport ensures a relaxed, friendly and comfortable experience for the millions of passengers it caters to every year.

This award is a motivation for us to continue improving and setting new benchmarks in Passenger experience " said RV Sheshan, CEO of GMR Goa International Airport.

The airport has curated Goan merchandise, souvenir shops and art galleries that support local artisans and craftsmen. It is a one stop destination to cherish domestic panache while savouring local and international delicacies.

It offers ample seating area allowing guests to relax, soak up the vibrant Goan culture and create lasting memories.

With new and flexible flying schedules for domestic and international routes, unconstrained connectivity, e-Visa facilities and modern infrastructure, Manohar International Airport is equipped to provide a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for all its passengers. —ANI