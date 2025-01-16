Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Achieve Record-Breaking 5-Star Bharat-NCAP Safety Ratings, Setting New Benchmark for Electric SUVs

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra has made a mark with its Electric Origin eSUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, securing the highest-ever 5-star safety ratings under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP).

According to M&M, the XEV 9e achieved a perfect 32/32 score in the adult occupant protection tests, establishing a new benchmark for safety. It also scored 45/49 in child occupant protection.

The BE 6, while slightly behind in adult protection with a score of 31.93/32, matched the XEV 9e's performance in child occupant protection with a 45/49 score.

Together, these scores make both vehicles not only the safest electric vehicles but also the safest SUVs currently evaluated by Bharat-NCAP in India.

R Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development and Joint Managing Director of Mahindra Electric Automobile, said, "The BE 6 and XEV 9e mark the start of a new era not only for Mahindra, but also for automotive safety in India. Built on INGLO architecture and powered by the most powerful mind in the automotive world - MAIA, BE 6 and XEV 9e are engineered to set new standards on all fronts of the automotive experience."

He added, "The results of the Bharat-NCAP tests are a testament to our commitment to safety and proof that we at Mahindra remain at the forefront of automotive safety, with a desire to continually push the envelope."

The BE 6 and XEV 9e now join Mahindra's expanding lineup of 5-star-rated vehicles, which includes the Thar ROXX, XUV 3XO, XUV400, and global achievers such as the XUV700 and Scorpio-N. This growing family of high-rated vehicles reflects Mahindra's continued focus on passenger safety across its vehicle lineup.

Both the BE 6 and XEV 9e are built on Mahindra's purpose-driven INGLO electric platform, designed with a focus on safety, stability, and handling.

The platform features a low centre of gravity, enhancing vehicle stability and crash protection, especially addressing the higher centre of gravity typical of SUVs.

The structural design integrates the battery pack into the underbody, creating a protective cage around the passenger cabin. Additionally, ultra-high-strength boron steel and reinforced frontal structures ensure maximum safety.

The battery powering these eSUVs has undergone rigorous testing to guarantee its resilience, ensuring safety in extreme conditions.

The BE 6 and XEV 9e are also equipped with Mahindra's proprietary MAIA technology architecture, which powers the advanced Level 2+ ADAS suite on both models.

The ADAS system includes features such as driver-initiated auto lane change, lane centering, emergency steering assist, blind spot detection, cross-traffic alerts, front collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

Additional safety features in the eSUVs include a 360-degree camera, VisionX Augmented Reality Heads-up Display (HUD), seven airbags, an intelligent electronic brake booster, electronic parking brake, blind view monitor, secure 360 live view and recording functionality, and more.

These systems ensure that the BE 6 and XEV 9e deliver not just a safe but a highly advanced and innovative driving experience. (ANI)