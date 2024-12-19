JSW Infrastructure Aims for 400 MTPA Cargo Capacity by FY2030 with ₹30,000 Crore Capex

New Delhi: JJSW Infrastructure Limited (JSWIL), part of the JSW Group aims to expand its cargo-handling capacity to 400 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by financial year (FY) 2030, the company said on Thursday.

India's second-largest private port operator stated that it has an estimated Capex of Rs 30,000 crores for FY25-30 to achieve 400 million tonnes per annum capacity which will drive capacity expansion.

The company has undertaken key initiatives which include Brownfield projects: Goa, Dharamtar, and Jaigarh capacity improvements. New ports at Jatadhar, Keni, and Murbe are examples of greenfield developments, the company stated.

JSWIL has strengthened its end-to-end logistics solutions through acquisitions such as Navkar Corporation and a slurry pipeline project, as per the company.

JSWIL further added that it has made significant progress in diversifying its customer base. The share of third-party cargo increased from 5 per cent in FY19 to 48 per cent in the first half of financial year 2025 (1HFY25).

It aims for an equal mix of group and third-party customers, enhancing operational stability and profitability, JSWIL added.

The company stated that JSW Infrastructure Limited has committed to curtail its direct GHG emissions and achieve net neutrality by 2050 to combat global warming and climate change.

Commenting on the company's vision, Rinkesh Roy, Joint MD and CEO, JSW Infrastructure said: "We are committed to developing a robust, efficient and integrated ports and logistics ecosystem that aligns with India's economic growth and infrastructure development goals. By prioritizing capacity expansion and diversifying our customer and product profiles, I am confident we will deliver substantial long-term value to our stakeholders."

Lalit Singhvi, CFO and Whole Time Director, JSW Infrastructure said: I am excited to share that JSWIL's robust financial foundation, with a solid balance sheet and zero net debt, fuels our ambitious expansion plans. We are strategically positioned to drive capacity additions and pursue value-accretive acquisitions, all while maintaining solid financial matrices."

JSW Infrastructure Limited is renowned for its environmentally sustainable seaports and terminals.

The company operates ten strategically located port concessions along India's west and east coasts, complemented by an international presence with a 465,000-cubic-meter liquid tank storage terminal in Fujairah, UAE.

JSW Infrastructure's ports and terminals are equipped to handle a diverse range of cargo and accommodate vessels up to Cape size, with highly mechanized systems ensuring swift turnaround times and optimal resource utilization. (ANI)