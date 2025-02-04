Isha Ambani Welcomes Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as Group CMO at Reliance Industries

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited Director Isha Ambani has announced the appointment of Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav as the Group Chief Maketing Officer and & EVP Strategic Initiatives at Chairman's Office at Reliance.

Isha Ambani said, "Dear Colleagues, I am pleased to welcome Ms. Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav to the Reliance Family."

"Gayatri joins us from Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India and SEA), where she played a pivotal role in the brand transition and in empowering its portfolio companies to build and scale world-class brands originating from the region," Isha added while introducing Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav.

"She is a seasoned marketing leader with deep domain expertise across consumer markets, digital platforms, and brand-building initiatives. She brings extensive experience in crafting transformative marketing strategies, innovative campaigns, and leading initiatives that have delivered significant growth and elevated brand equity," she shared while praising Gayatri.

Isha continued, "Having held diverse leadership roles across globally recognized organizations such as Peak XV Partners, Star India, General Mills, and having started her career in Procter & Gamble, Gayatri has demonstrated exceptional ability to blend creative storytelling, data-driven strategies, and customer-centric approaches to deliver measurable results. She is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta."

Speaking about Gyatri Vasudeva's "new role", Ambani added, "In her new role as Group Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Strategic Initiatives, Chairman's Office at Reliance, Gayatri will work closely with our Chairman, RF Chairperson, Akash, Anant, the entire EC, and me to drive innovation, enhance brand impact, and deepen customer centricity culture. Leveraging her expertise, she will collaborate with teams across businesses to further strengthen Reliance's leadership position, set new industry benchmarks, and create world-class marketing practices that fuel sustained growth."

"I am confident that Gayatri will bring fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership to inspire our teams and help propel toward achieving greater success and growth. Please join me in wishing Gayatri the very best and great success in her new role. Regards, Isha Ambani," said Isha Ambani, (ANI)