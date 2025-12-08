IndiGo disruptions: Flight cancellations leave Patna passengers stranded, Railways steps in

Patna: The ongoing IndiGo operational crisis continued to disrupt air travel from Patna Airport on Monday, with multiple flights cancelled, leaving passengers stranded for the seventh consecutive day.

On Sunday, many travellers missed job interviews and important engagements, while others were forced to wait at the airport for hours. A total of 10 IndiGo flights to Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and other destinations were cancelled.

Several arrival and departure flights also experienced delays of up to 30 minutes.

According to airport officials, five IndiGo flights scheduled to depart on Monday to cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata have also been cancelled. Passengers affected by cancellations or delays are being contacted individually.

As a result, the footfall at IndiGo ticket counters on Sunday was noticeably lower than usual. Many passengers claimed their flight tickets were renewed twice or thrice, but they were unable to travel to their desired destinations due to cancellations.

Airline officials have stated that operations are expected to return to normal by December 15. A help desk has also been set up at the airport, and a dedicated helpline -- 9771449159 -- has been issued for travellers.

In response to the ongoing disruption, the East Central Railway has stepped in to assist stranded passengers. A special train is being operated from Patna, and an additional passenger coach has been attached to both the Sampoorna Kranti Express and the Tejas Rajdhani Express starting Sunday.

Danapur Division Senior DCM Abhinav Siddhartha said that a special train from Patna to Anand Vihar Terminal has been arranged. On Monday, the 02309 Patna-Anand Vihar Terminal Special will depart Patna at 8:30 p.m. and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 3:00 p.m. the following day.

Additionally, an extra Third AC coach will be added to the Tejas Rajdhani and a Second AC coach to the Sampoorna Kranti Express, increasing the number of coaches on both trains from 22 to 23.

