DEWA Expands EV Charging Network in Dubai with 740+ Stations to Support Growing Adoption

Dubai [UAE]: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) now provides a network of more than 740 electric vehicle (EV) Green Charger points across Dubai, supporting the emirate's steady growth in electric vehicle adoption, which exceeded 34,970 in October 2024.

Customers can conveniently locate these charging stations via DEWA's website, smart app, and 14 other digital platforms.

"We work in line with the vision of our wise leadership to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world by adopting disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The EV Green Charger initiative, launched by DEWA in 2014, aims to provide a pioneering infrastructure for EV charging stations, supporting the steady increase in electric vehicles across Dubai. The UAE aims to have 50 per cent of the cars on its roads electric by 2050. Recently, we launched a comprehensive Regulatory and Licensing Framework for the development and operation of EV charging infrastructure in Dubai. This represents a significant step towards promoting green mobility and achieving Dubai's target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA has issued the first two Independent Charge Point Operator (CPO) licences for EV charging stations in Dubai to Tesla and UAEV. This initiative supports DEWA's commitment to encourage private sector participation in advancing sustainability, reduce emissions in the mobility sector and promote investment in green mobility infrastructure in Dubai.

The EV Green Charger network includes ultra-fast, fast, public and wall-box chargers. A total of 16,828 customers had benefitted from the initiative's services from 2014 until the end of September 2024, with DEWA providing around 31,674 megawatt hours of electricity to electric vehicles. (ANI/WAM)