Delhi Traders Expect Rs 1,000 Crore Boost Amid Festive New Year Celebrations: CTI

New Delhi: Delhi's markets are buzzing with activity ahead of New Year 2025, as traders anticipate business worth Rs 1,000 crore, according to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

The festive season has drawn massive crowds to major markets across the city.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said, "The response this New Year season has been overwhelming. Markets like Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, South Extension, and Karol Bagh are witnessing packed crowds and enthusiastic shoppers."

He added that several shops are offering discounts ranging from 20 per cent to 50 per cent, significantly boosting sales. "Traders are optimistic about closing the year on a high note, with strong business figures across sectors," Goyal said.

CTI estimates that around 25,000 New Year events will take place across Delhi, including celebrations at hotels, restaurants, banquets, and entertainment venues such as DJ nights and orchestra performances.

Highlighting the employment impact of these festivities, CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora said, "Around 10,000 people from various fields will find work this season. This includes sectors like catering, food services, floral decorations, event management, jewelry, apparel, and gifts."

Senior Vice President Deepak Garg echoed this sentiment, stating, "The New Year celebrations are not just about shopping and events; they also provide a major boost to Delhi's economy by creating seasonal jobs and supporting local businesses."

Delhi is brimming with festive excitement as the city prepares to ring in 2025 with unparalleled grandeur. Markets are adorned with vibrant decorations, lights twinkle across streets, and traders are witnessing a surge in enthusiasm as shoppers flock to purchase gifts, sweets, and festive essentials.

The air resonates with joy, anticipation, and the aroma of delicious treats from bustling food stalls. Cultural performances and New Year's Eve events add to the celebratory fervor.

Amid this lively atmosphere, Delhiites are embracing the spirit of renewal, ready to welcome the new year with open hearts, hopes, and dreams for a brighter future. (ANI)