Delhi Customer Spends Rs 20 Lakh on Swiggy Instamart: Fascinating Quick Commerce Trends of 2024

New Delhi: India's love for convenience and quick deliveries not only continued to grow in 2024 but also shows customers fascinating spending patterns.

A release from quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has some interesting facts which shows a surge in orders beyond groceries, consumers embraced products ranging from makeup and toys to vacuum cleaners.

The report stated that Delhi and Dehradun emerged as the top spenders, with customers splurging over Rs 20 lakh each on Swiggy Instamart.

Their most popular items included essentials like atta, milk, and oil, signalling a strong preference for kitchen staples.

Across the country, the report noted that top five ordered items were milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks. Interestingly, one in every 15 orders included milk, while fruits or vegetables featured in one out of every five orders.

The report, based on data collected from January 1 to December 1, 2024, highlights fascinating consumer spending patterns and trends across the country.

A single user spent Rs 8.3 lakhs on buying gold this dhanteras. On valentine day an average of 307 roses were ordered per minute from the platform.

Dilliwallas spend Rs 60 crore on instant noodles, 43 snack lovers spent Rs 75,000 on buying chips.

A Chennai customer stood out for spending Rs 1,25,454 on electronics and home appliances, purchasing nearly 85 items. Their cart included gaming earphones, smartwatches, an induction cooker, a sandwich maker, a hair straightener, a table fan, and a toaster.

Mango mania was evident in Hyderabad, where a single user spent Rs 35,000 on mangoes in May. On Dhanteras, an Ahmedabad user set a record by spending Rs 8,32,032 on gold coins. Meanwhile, the rest of India took Diwali cleaning seriously, spending over Rs 45 lakh on brooms in a single day.

Cultural festivities also drove significant demand. Swiggy Instamart delivered nearly 8,00,000 rakhis during Raksha Bandhan. It said "Swiggy Instamart delivered close to 8,00,000 rakhis on Raksha Bandhan, with a user in Mumbai ordering 31 rakhis in a single order".

These insights highlight the growing reliance on quick-commerce platforms for a wide range of products, reflecting changing consumer habits and India's evolving demands. (ANI)