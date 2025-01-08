APSEZ Ranks Among Top 10 Global Transportation Companies in 2024 S&P Sustainability Assessment

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) was ranked among the Top 10 global transportation and transportation infrastructure companies in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with a score of 68 (out of 100) -- a three-point improvement over last year.

The Adani Group company APSEZ is now placed in the 97th percentile within the sector, improving from the 96th percentile in 2023, as per a company statement Wednesday.

For the second consecutive year, APSEZ secured the number 1 spot in the Environment dimension.

It also achieved the highest scores across several criteria in the Social, Governance and Economic dimensions, including Transparency and Reporting, Materiality, Supply Chain Management, Information Security/Cybersecurity and System Availability, and Customer Relations.

"We firmly believe responsible business practices drive innovation and long-term success. The latest recognition only reflects our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility," said Ashwini Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO of APSEZ.

"Our team's dedication to integrating sustainability across all our operations has been key to this achievement. We remain committed to our Net Zero by 2040 goal," said Ashwini Gupta.

As of December 31, 2024, 60 per cent of 318 companies in the transport and transport infrastructure sector were assessed for CSA 2024.

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility.

It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in TamilNadu and Karaikal in Puducherry).

APSEZ represents 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes.

The company is also developing a transhipment port in Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania. (ANI)