Apple's next iPad Pro to feature M5 Chip launch expected in late 2025

Washington [US]: Apple's upcoming iPad Pro lineup, set for release in the second half of 2025, will be powered by the tech giant's next-generation M5 chip.

According to reports, the iPad Pro's new silicon is expected to offer significant performance improvements, continuing Apple's trend of integrating its own custom chips across its devices.

Reportedly, mass production for the new iPads will commence in the second half of 2025.

This aligns with Apple's typical product release cycle, which has often seen the company launch major iPad Pro updates approximately 18 months apart.

As a result, the new iPad Pro may hit the market a bit later than expected, especially considering the last iPad Pro models launched in May 2024 with the M4 chip.

The M5 chip will succeed the M4, which powers the current iPad Pro models, offering substantial improvements in both processing power and energy efficiency.

Apple has been integrating its proprietary silicon into more of its product lines over the past few years, and the M5 is expected to bring the same performance upgrades seen with the transition from Intel to Apple's M1 and M2 chips in MacBooks and other devices.

The late 2025 release will reportedly align with the second half of Apple's fiscal year, which typically sees the company launching key products to maximize sales before the end of the year.

These new iPad Pro launches could have a significant business impact on Apple's overall business momentum.

The launch of new, high-performance devices like the M5-powered iPad Pro will reportedly benefit significantly from the growing demand for advanced tablets and Apple's continuous innovation in hardware.

The iPad Pro is expected to remain a key revenue driver for Apple, appealing to both professionals and creative users with its powerful features and design.

With mass production slated for mid-2025, tech enthusiasts can look forward to a major leap forward in iPad performance and capabilities when the new iPad Pro finally hits the shelves. (ANI)