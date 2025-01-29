Adani Power's Sales Volume Up 22% in FY25; Reports Strong Financial Growth

Ahmedabad: Adani Power's consolidated power sale volume during the first three quarters of 2024-25 (April-December) was at 69.5 Billion Units (BU), up by 22 per cent from 57.1 BU, the company's earnings data showed Wednesday.

The Adani Group company attributed the rise in volume to improved power demand and larger operating capacity.

Consolidated continuing total revenues were higher by 13 per cent at Rs 41,951 crore in the three quarters versus Rs 37,173 crore in the same of 2023-24, supported by higher sales volumes.

In the December quarter, the consolidated power sale volume was at 23.3 BU, up by 8 per cent from 21.5 BU in the same quarter of 2023-24, due to improved power demand and higher operating capacity.

Consolidated total revenue for the December quarter was higher by 11 per cent at Rs 14,833 crore vs Rs 13,355 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24, primarily due to higher volume.

Consolidated Profit After Tax for the December quarter was higher by 7 per cent at Rs 2,940 crore versus Rs 2,738 crore in the same quarter of 2023-24.

Adani Power Ltd, a part of Adani portfolio of companies, today announced the financial results for the third quarter ended December 2024.

SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited, said, "Adani Power is well on its way to achieve its generation capacity target of 30+ GW by 2030, with rapid progress in under-construction projects, secure supply chain, and successful bids for long-term PPA tie-ups."

"We are well-positioned to benefit from the attractive opportunities in the Indian thermal power sector and to support its steadily growing power demand. Our high-quality asset portfolio, operating excellence, and execution capabilities set us apart and help us deliver consistent profitability and cash flows. We are taking steps ranging from backward integration into mining to improve our competitiveness and digitalization of our operations to enhance our future-readiness. Our unceasing focus on our ESG efforts has placed us amongst top 15 per cent of our global peers and earned us international recognition."

All-India power demand grew by 4.3 per cent to 393 BU in the December quarter as compared to the year-ago period. Demand growth was affected marginally due to cold weather, said Adani Power in the statement.

Demand also picked up in the month of December 2024, which registered a growth of 5.7 per cent over December 2023.

The cumulative demand for 2024-25 till December 2024 was healthy with a growth of 4.6 per cent over the corresponding period of 2023-24.

Adani Power Ltd has an installed thermal power capacity of 17,510 MW spread across eleven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. (ANI)