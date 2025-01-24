Adani Group Denies Cancellation of Wind Power Projects in Sri Lanka's North

Ahmedabad: Reports that Adani Group's 484 megawatts (MW) wind power projects in Sri Lanka's northern Mannar and Pooneryn districts have been cancelled are false and misleading, an Adani Group spokesperson said Friday.

"We categorically state that the project has not been cancelled," the spokesperson said in a brief statement.

The Sri Lankan Cabinet's decision of January 2, 2025 to reevaluate the tariff approved in May 2024 is part of a standard review process, particularly with a new government, to ensure that the terms align with their current priorities and energy policies, the spokesperson asserted.

The spokesperson further affirmed that Adani Group remains committed to investing USD 1 billion in Sri Lanka's green energy sector. (ANI)