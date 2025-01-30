Adani Enterprises Reports 9M FY25 Results: EBITDA Up 29%, PBT Rises 21%

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, reported a 6 per cent increase in revenue to Rs. 72,763 crore for the nine-month period, demonstrating steady growth across its portfolio for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

The results highlight the company's strong operational performance and continued success in its incubating businesses, particularly in energy transition and infrastructure sectors.

AEL Consolidated EBITDA surged by 29 per cent to Rs. 12,377 crore, driven primarily by the performance of the Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) Ecosystem and Adani Airports. Additionally, profit before tax (PBT) rose by 21 per cent to Rs. 5,220 crore, underscoring the resilience of AEL's business model.

Commenting on the performance, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, stated, "This exceptional nine-month performance underscores Adani Enterprises Ltd's position as a powerhouse for nurturing transformative infrastructure and energy transition sectors. Strong growth across our incubating businesses, from energy transition to logistics and adjacencies, highlights the immense potential of our core plus portfolio."

He added, "These results are a testament to our focus on execution, operational excellence, innovation and sustainability as we continue to set new benchmarks across sectors. With each milestone, AEL reaffirms its commitment to creating long-term value for its stakeholders while contributing to India's progress and global competitiveness."

AEL made significant strides across its business segments. Navi Mumbai Airport successfully conducted its first commercial flight validation test, marking a crucial step toward operational readiness.

Additionally, Phase I of the Hyderabad Data Center, with a capacity of 9.6 MW, is now fully operational. In the renewable energy sector, ANIL's wind business saw the listing of its 3.3 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) model in the RLMM (Revised List of Models and Manufacturers), bringing the total listed models to four.

AEL also made remarkable progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, ranking among the top five companies globally in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2024 out of 180 sector peers.

AEL's incubating businesses reported stellar growth, contributing 62 per cent of the consolidated EBITDA. The ANIL Ecosystem reported a 121 per cent increase in EBITDA to Rs. 3,666 crore, while PBT surged by 125 per cent to Rs. 3,033 crore.

The airports segment also witnessed impressive performance, with passenger movement increasing by 7 per cent to 69.7 million and cargo volumes rising by 11 per cent to 8.2 lakh metric tonnes in the nine-month period.

AEL's 9M FY25 financial performance reflects its strategic focus on high-growth sectors, operational efficiency, and sustainability initiatives. W

ith ongoing developments in airports, data centers, renewable energy, and infrastructure, the company remains committed to delivering long-term value to its stakeholders. As AEL continues its growth trajectory, its incubation model positions it at the forefront of India's energy transition and infrastructure development. (ANI)