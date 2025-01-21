Adani Energy Solutions Wins Rs 25,000 Cr HVDC Project for Renewable Energy Transmission

Ahmedabad: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), India's largest private transmission and distribution company, has achieved a milestone by winning its largest-ever order worth approximately Rs25,000 crore.

The project involves the development of a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission system connecting Bhadla in Rajasthan to Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, aimed at evacuating 6 GW of renewable energy (RE).

This order win brings AESL's total order book to Rs54,761 crore and expands its transmission network to 25,778 circuit kilometers (ckm) with a transformation capacity of 84,186 MVA.

The project, known as the "Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part I," involves establishing a 6,000 MW HVDC system across 2,400 ckm and 7,500 MVA of transmission capacity.

Once operational, it will evacuate renewable energy from Rajasthan's REZs beyond Bhadla-III to demand centers in northern India and integrate it with the national grid.

AESL secured the project under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, with REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) as the bid process coordinator. The project will be implemented on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis and is scheduled for completion within 4.5 years.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Kandarp Patel, CEO of AESL, stated, "By enabling efficient evacuation of renewable energy from some of the most inhospitable regions of the country and connecting them to the national grid, AESL is playing its role in India's decarbonization journey. We will be deploying latest technology and practices to deliver the project in time and with minimal environmental impact."

AESL's Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC project adds to its legacy as the only private-sector player in India owning an HVDC asset.

The company has already delivered the Mundra-Mahendragarh HVDC project and is currently implementing the Aarey-Kudus HVDC project through its subsidiary, AEML. (ANI)