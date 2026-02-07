Budget reflection of country's aspirations, says MoS Rao Inderjit Singh

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Rao Inderjit Singh, on Saturday, described the Union Budget as a reflection of the country's aspirations, saying this budget is not merely a list of promises but a document of duties, clear vision and strong determination.

He said this Budget reflects the Union government's commitment to fulfill its responsibility towards every citizen.

Addressing the media in Gurugram, MoS Rao said the Budget presents a clear roadmap for empowering every section of society.

"This is not a budget limited to announcements, but a vision that provides opportunities, encouragement and support at the ground level, giving the people of the country the strength to move forward continuously."

MoS Rao said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of taking heritage and development forward together is strongly reflected in this budget.

"By encompassing sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, health, education, tourism, rural development, artificial intelligence and sports, this budget is a decisive step towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat."

The MoS said the Central government has made a historic increase in investment in the infrastructure sector over the past decade.

He added that the allocation for road transport and highways, which was Rs 31,302 crore in 2013-14, has increased to Rs 309,875 crore in 2026-27.

Similarly, the Railway budget has risen from Rs 26,000 crore to Rs 281,377 crore, housing and urban affairs from Rs 1,486 crore to Rs 85,822 crore and the energy sector from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 29,997 crore.

"These figures clearly show that the Union government is continuously investing to make infrastructure the backbone of the economy," MoS Rao said.

Speaking on the manufacturing sector, the MoS said that as compared to 2013-14, the present Budget has given a new direction to manufacturing.

"The provision of a Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund for MSMEs, Rs 40,000 crore for expansion of electronics manufacturing and Rs 10,000 crore investment under the BioPharma Shakti Scheme are proof of this," he added.

In addition, schemes related to textiles, container manufacturing and high-tech tool rooms will provide a strong foundation for making India a global manufacturing hub.

