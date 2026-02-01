Budget 2026: MP BJP calls it step towards Viksit Bharat, Congress says nothing for common people

Bhopal, Feb 1 (IANS) The Union Budget for 2026-2027 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, on Sunday, received mixed reaction from the political parties in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

While the Opposition Congress criticised the Union Budget, describing it 'corporate budget', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a "step toward Viksit Bharat".

State BJP Chief Hemant Khandelwal said in a statement that the Union Budget provides a boost to the service sector and gives new impetus to electronics manufacturing by increasing the Production Linked Incentive under the Electronics Manufacturing Services scheme to Rs 40,000 crore.

"The provision of Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME Growth Fund will prove to be a milestone for industry, investment, and job creation," Khandelwal added.

The BJP leader also said that the proposal for the 'Bio-Pharma Shakti' scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years, with the vision of making India a global bio-pharma manufacturing hub, is commendable.

"These initiatives will create a strong ecosystem for the domestic production of biologics and biosimilars in the country. The announcement of establishing a girls' hostel in every district of the country is a highly commendable step towards promoting the safety and education of girls," he added.

The BJP is also set to kick-start a 15-day state-wide campaign to highlight the Union Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from Monday (February 2) onwards.

Several BJP leaders and Ministers have been tasked to reach to the people in both urban and rural parts of the state and tell them about the benefits from the Union Budget.

While the Congress in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh government, criticised the Union Budget for the year 2026-2027 presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman on Sunday, alleging that the Centre has completely ignored labourers, farmers, and unemployed youth.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader, Umang Singhar, responding to the Union Budget, said that the middle class had hoped for income tax relief, but the Central government has once again disappointed them.

"Loans worth crores of rupees can be waived for large corporate houses, but there is no attention paid to the demands of ordinary taxpayers. I looked at the entire budget; it's not for the common people, but rather a document designed to protect the interests of corporate houses," the LoP said in a statement.

LoP Singhar, an emerging tribal leader in Madhya Pradesh, also alleged that the budget gave no special relief for the tribals and other communities forced to migrate.

"Clearly, this budget has brought only disappointment for the common people. The BJP government has made it clear that its policy and intentions towards the common man of the country are both indifferent," he alleged.

State Congress President Jitu Patwari, while responding to the Union Budget during a visit to Rewa district on Sunday, said, "The BJP government, which came to power promising so much, has shattered the dreams it showed 12 years ago regarding education, health, employment, farmer welfare, and rural and urban development."

--IANS

pd/khz