Budget 2025 Boosts Healthcare: More Cancer Centers, Medical Seats, Tax-Free Drugs

New Delhi: Several experts have hailed the Union Budget 2025 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today for its progressive outlook, and affirmed that the significant announcements today will help in making healthcare more affordable for the people.

Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, CEO of Fortis Healthcare, said the Union Budget marks a significant step towards strengthening health infrastructure in the country,

He said that the establishment of 200 day-care cancer centres and 10,000 additional medical seats, with a long-term goal of 75,000, will enhance early diagnosis and ease the burden on tertiary care.

"Aligning with the Viksit Bharat vision, the Union Budget 2025 marks a significant step towards a comprehensive healthcare system with a significant emphasis on public-private partnership and other economic reforms. We are grateful that the government has announced several initiatives to strengthen health infrastructure in PPP mode, expanding medical education and reducing cancer care costs. The establishment of 200 day-care cancer centres and 10,000 additional medical seats, with a long-term goal of 75,000, will enhance early diagnosis and ease the burden on tertiary care," Raghuvanshi said.

The doctor further said that the expansion of medical education was crucial to addressing the shortage of skilled professionals.

"The expansion of medical education is crucial in addressing the shortage of skilled professionals. The proposed AI Centre of Excellence in healthcare will drive advancements in diagnostics, treatment, and research, while broadband connectivity to primary health centres will boost telemedicine, improving rural healthcare access," Raghuvanshi added.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman of Apollo, lauded the Union Budget for creating the roadmap to establish India as a global center for advanced healthcare and medical innovation.

"Budget 2025 serves as a visionary launchpad for 'Heal in India,' creating the roadmap to establish India as a global center for advanced healthcare and medical innovation," he said.

He also lauded the expansion of seats for medical education and the announcement to promote medical tourism.

"The expansion of medical education with 75,000 additional medical seats over the next five

years, coupled with the launch of Centers of Excellence in AI, will foster innovation in health tech and expand R&D investments," Reddy said.

"The announcement to promote medical tourism through private-sector partnerships will enhance our capacity to attract global patients and position India as the go-to destination for affordable, world-class medical care under the 'Heal in India' mission. With support for capacity building and streamlined visa processes, this initiative will ensure India not only heals its citizens but also helps heal the world," he added.

Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital hailed the decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free, saying it will make the drugs affordable for the public.

"Cancer is a very deadly disease and its incidents are increasing in the country. Unfortunately, treatment of cancer is expensive. By making 36 lifesaving drugs which are used in the oncology department tax-free the prices will drop down and be affordable to the people and it's a welcome step."

Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director of Aakash Healthcare also welcomed the announcement of 200 new daycare cancer centres, saying it will enhance accessibility to cancer treatment.

"The 200 new daycare cancer centres in district hospitals will enhance accessibility to cancer treatment, particularly in underserved regions. The government's rationalization of customs duties on lifesaving drugs for cancer and rare diseases is a welcome step that will make treatments more affordable for patients. Furthermore, the push for broadband connectivity to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) under the BharatNet project will boost telemedicine and digital health services."

Several top experts have welcomed the exemption of 36 lifesaving drugs from basic duties.

"The exemption of 36 life-saving drugs from basic customs duty, along with the concessional 5 per cent duty on six additional medicines, will make critical treatments more affordable for patients suffering from cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions. Furthermore, the inclusion of 37 additional medicines and 13 new patient assistance programs will further ease the financial burden on patients," said Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman of Mahajan Imaging & Labs AND Chairman.

Mahajan, who is also the Chairman of the Health Services Committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said, "We also welcome the focus on promoting Medical Tourism and the 'Heal in India' initiative, with the government working alongside the private sector to build capacity and attract global healthcare seekers. These efforts will strengthen India's position as a world leader in healthcare."

DS Negi, CEO of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC), said these steps will make cancer treatment more affordable and accessible, particularly for patients from economically weaker sections.

"The addition of 200 centres in 2025-26 itself will make cancer treatment more affordable and accessible, particularly for patients from economically weaker sections. Further, the announcement to add 75,000 medical seats over the next five years, including 10,000 additional seats in FY26, is a crucial step," he said. (ANI)