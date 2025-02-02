Budget 2025 Boosts AI, Skilling & Education; Experts Applaud Visionary Reforms

New Delhi: Education experts are applauding the Union Budget 2025-26 for its visionary approach to transforming India's education and skilling ecosystem. The budget's focus on artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, and expanding premier institutions like IITs and medical colleges is seen as a crucial step towards building a future-ready workforce.

The budget allocates funds for investing in AI and education, which is expected to drive innovation and growth. The expansion of IITs and medical colleges will provide more opportunities for students to access quality education.

The establishment of the National Centres for Excellence in Skilling and the expansion of IITs and medical colleges will help prepare students for the demands of a rapidly evolving job market.

The Rs10,000 crore boost for startups and MSMEs, along with an enhanced credit guarantee cover, presents a significant opportunity for education-focused startups to innovate and expand. The dedicated scheme supporting 5 lakh women and first-time entrepreneurs from SC and ST communities is a commendable move towards fostering inclusivity in entrepreneurship.

However, experts also emphasize the need for effective implementation and seamless execution of these initiatives. Stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors will be critical in ensuring long-term impact and equipping students and entrepreneurs with the resources they need to thrive in the future.

Sandeep Rai, Founder of The Circle India - Transforming Education for Underserved Communities said, "The Union Budget 2025 undoubtedly has many glimmers of hope embedded within it. We're making investments in AI and education. We're expanding the renowned IITs to welcome more students. And we're investing in areas that will fuel both science and medicine."

"All of these can mean good things for the future of India and its development. And yet, we know so much of our success will come down to how well we implement this," he added.

Rai also raised key questions about foundational literacy and numeracy, which are critical to India's long-term vision for 2047. He stressed the importance of attracting talent, fostering innovation, and ensuring that these investments translate into tangible progress.

Deepakk Kummar, Founder and Chairman of EIMR Business School, praised the budget's focus on skilling and entrepreneurship.

He said, "The establishment of National Centres for Excellence in Skilling and the expansion of IITs and medical colleges are welcome moves that will help prepare students for the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. Additionally, the Rs10,000 crore boost for startups and MSMEs, along with an enhanced credit guarantee cover, presents a significant opportunity for education-focused startups to innovate and expand."

He added, "The dedicated scheme supporting 5 lakh women and first-time entrepreneurs from SC and ST communities is another commendable move, fostering inclusivity in entrepreneurship. However, seamless execution and stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors will be key to ensuring these funds and policies create lasting impact, equipping students and entrepreneurs with the resources they need to thrive in the future."

However, he stressed that seamless execution and stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors would be critical in ensuring long-term impact. (ANI)