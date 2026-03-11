BSNL rolling out 1 lakh indigenous 4G sites across India; 96,000 already on air

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) State-run telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is rapidly expanding its 4G network across the country and is in the process of rolling out one lakh indigenously developed 4G sites, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said BSNL has installed 97,906 4G sites across the country so far, of which 96,103 sites are already operational.

“The initiative is aimed at strengthening telecom services and expanding high-speed connectivity across the country,” he stated.

The government has taken several steps to make BSNL stronger and more competitive in the telecom sector.

“To support the company, it has approved three revival packages worth about Rs 3.22 lakh crore,” Sekhar noted.

These packages include capital infusion, debt restructuring, viability gap funding for rural telephony and the allocation of spectrum for 4G and 5G services.

The government has administratively assigned spectrum to BSNL in several bands, including 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz and 3300 MHz, at auction-determined prices.

This spectrum will be used by the company to provide both 4G and 5G services across the country.

According to the minister, the revival packages have started showing results, with BSNL reporting operating profits since the financial year 2020–21.

The company has also expanded its telecom infrastructure over the years. Since 2014, BSNL has added 13,748 2G base transceiver stations, 39,722 3G base stations and 1,03,305 4G base stations to strengthen its network.

The government is also focusing on improving connectivity in rural India through the BharatNet programme.

The amended BharatNet programme was approved by the Union Cabinet on August 4, 2023, with an outlay of Rs 1.39 lakh crore to extend optical fibre connectivity to all gram panchayats and villages on a demand basis.

The programme also aims to provide 1.5 crore high-speed FTTH broadband connections in rural areas, with BSNL acting as the project management agency.

--IANS

pk