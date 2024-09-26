BSES launches 'Tatkal'; same-day electricity connections to power up Delhi's festive celebrations

New Delhi: BSES on Thursday launched 'Tatkal', which will offer same-day temporary electricity connections for events like Durga Puja, Diwali Melas, Ramlilas, and weddings.

The consumers will be able to obtain a temporary connection within 24 hours by applying via BSES Website, Mobile App, WhatsApp, or at Customer Care/Digi Seva Centers.

The initiative aims to enhance the festive spirit and also contribute to efforts to reduce air pollution, as per the official release of BSES.

BSES's 'Tatkal' connections will provide a sustainable alternative to diesel generators, significantly reducing noise and air pollution. These temporary connections are also hassle-free, cost-effective and safe.

"Festivals are a time of joy and unity, and we believe nothing should dampen that spirit. Our 'Tatkal' service ensures that celebrations are brighter and the environment less polluted. By leveraging our advanced IT systems and streamlined processes, we are making same-day connections a reality, directly contributing to Delhi's fight against pollution," said a BSES official.

The 'Tatkal' connection can be obtained by applying on the official website of BSES. The consumer can also apply through WhatsApp by contacting BRPL (8800919123) and BYPL (8745999808). They can also visit BSES Customer Care Center or Digi Seva Kendra.

Payments can be made through online platforms, ensuring a hassle-free and contactless experience. This initiative drastically cuts down the waiting period from up to seven days to just a few hours.

Understanding the critical importance of a reliable power supply during festivities, BSES has placed its operations and maintenance teams on high alert. Proactive measures have been implemented to ensure that all events proceed without any electrical interruptions, adding an extra layer of assurance for organizers and attendees alike.

"By reducing dependence on diesel generators, the 'Tatkal' service significantly lowers harmful emissions. This initiative underscores BSES's commitment to environmental stewardship and aligns with the broader goals of the GRAP to improve air quality during a critical period," the press release stated.

—ANI