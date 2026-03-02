BSE resolves 150 investor complaints in Feb, receives 113 new grievances

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) BSE Limited on Monday said it resolved 150 investor complaints against 114 companies during the month of February, including issues carried forward from previous months.

During the month, the exchange received 113 complaints against 94 companies. In comparison, BSE had resolved 109 complaints against 92 companies in December, as it received 141 complaints against 113 companies in the previously reported month.

As of February, three companies had the highest number of complaints pending for redressal for more than one month.

JSW Steel Limited topped the list with six pending complaints, followed by Allcargo Logistics Ltd with five complaints. Superior Industrial Enterprises Limited had three complaints pending for more than a month.

In December, the top three companies with complaints pending for more than one month included JSW Steel Limited, Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited and Dhani Services Limited.

In September, BSE had resolved 190 complaints against 126 companies and received 173 new complaints. The top three companies with complaints pending for more than one month at the end of September 2025 were Suraj Products Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited and Reliance Home Finance Limited.

Further, in October 2025, the exchange resolved 143 investor complaints against 90 companies, including grievances carried forward, while receiving 120 new complaints against 81 companies.

The latest data indicates an improvement in complaint resolution compared with December, with higher disposals and lower fresh complaints in February.

Earlier, BSE had cautioned investors against an individual identified as Aditya Rishab Mishra for allegedly offering illegal services and advised investors to stay away from products offered by him. The exchange also urged investors not to share trading credentials such as user IDs and passwords with anyone for trading or portfolio handling.

It further warned that such unauthorised schemes involve significant risks and do not provide access to investor protection or dispute resolution mechanisms.

--IANS

ag/na