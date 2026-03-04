BSE gets SEBI nod to launch derivatives on Sensex Next 30 index

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) The Bombay Stock Exchange has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch derivatives contracts on the BSE Sensex Next 30 index.

The exchange shared the update in a notice on Wednesday, saying it will introduce cash-settled monthly index futures and monthly index options on the new index.

The Sensex Next 30 index will track the next largest and most liquid companies within the BSE 100 that are part of the derivatives segment but are not included in the Sensex 30 index.

The contracts will have their expiry on the last Thursday of the expiry month. However, the exchange has not yet announced the official launch date for trading.

At present, the BSE offers futures and options contracts on the Sensex with weekly and monthly expiries.

It also provides derivatives contracts on Sensex 50 and BANKEX, both of which have monthly expiries.

Last month, BSE Index Services, a subsidiary of the exchange, launched two new government securities indices.

These include the BSE 4-8 Year G-Sec Index and the BSE 8-13 Year G-Sec Index. The indices are designed to help investors run passive investment strategies such as exchange-traded funds and index funds.

They can also be used as benchmarks for portfolio management services, mutual fund schemes, and other fund portfolios.

According to the exchange, the two G-Sec indices are rebalanced every month and aim to track the performance of the top three most liquid government securities in their respective maturity categories, each with a minimum outstanding issuance of more than Rs 7,500 crore.

The exchange said the addition of these indices will give investors access to a wider range of market opportunities.

Meanwhile, the BSE has also made changes to its equity derivatives segment. It recently decided to exclude Housing & Urban Development Corp., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., and Torrent Power Ltd. from the derivatives segment.

The futures and options contracts for these stocks will be discontinued from trading starting May 4, 2026, and no new expiry contracts will be introduced, the exchange informed trading members in a notice.

--IANS

pk