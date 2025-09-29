'Break barriers with hard work': Gujarat Governor inspires students at Adani Vidya Mandir

Ahmedabad, Sep 29 (IANS) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday urged students at the Adani Vidya Mandir (AVM) here to embrace hard work, discipline and freedom from vices as the true path to success and called on them to live with simplicity and responsibility.

The Governor, who addressed the students at the AVM campus with a message of grit, values and hope, was welcomed by Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, and Shilin Adani, Trustee.

“When children who work hard from an early age, remain free of vices, and decide to move forward, no power in the world can stop them. For such children, new doors always open,” the Governor told the young learners.

He reminded students that coming from a challenging background is never an obstacle for those who choose effort and integrity, citing the life journeys of great leaders like former US President Abraham Lincoln and former India President, late Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, as powerful examples of individuals who rose above hardship to leave their mark on the world.

The Governor urged the children to live with simplicity and responsibility. He encouraged them to eat healthy, remain honest, and avoid choices that bring doubt, shame or fear.

Commending AVM’s unique model of free, values-driven education, Devvrat praised the Adani Foundation for empowering underprivileged children to reach India’s top institutions, from IITs and IIMs to AIIMS.

The Governor’s inspiring words left the AVM community deeply motivated, reinforcing the belief that education rooted in values creates leaders who can shape the nation’s future.

His visit was part of AVM’s ‘Changemaker Series’, which regularly brings eminent personalities to inspire students with their life journeys.

In recent years, the school has hosted Nischal Narayana (Mathematics Genius, India’s Youngest CA, June 2024), John Abraham (Actor, Producer & Social Worker, April 2024), Nilesh Desai (Director – SAC/ISRO, July 2023), Cynthia McCaffrey (Country Head, UNICEF, July 2023), and Safin Hasan (India’s Youngest IPS Officer, December 2022).

Founded in 2008, AVM provides free, holistic education — including tuition, books, uniforms, meals, extracurricular opportunities, and transportation facilities — to first-generation learners.

It stands as a beacon of hope, blending academic excellence with ethics, values, discipline, and social responsibility. The Adani Foundation runs 4 such Adani Vidya Mandir schools - in Ahmedabad and Bhadreshwar in Gujarat, Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Surguja in Chhattisgarh.

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India.

The Adani Foundation is currently operating in 7,071 villages across 22 states, positively impacting 9.6 million lives.

