BMW Group India raises prices by up to 2 pc from April 1

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer BMW Group India announced on Thursday that it will implement a price hike of up to 2 per cent across its BMW and MINI ranges effective April 1, 2026.

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The company attributed the price hike as an offset measure to rising logistics and material costs and a depreciating rupee, according to the statement.

"This recalibration ensures we continue to deliver the uncompromising performance, cutting-edge innovation, and world-class service that our customers expect,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

BMW Group India continues to create new benchmarks in the luxury automotive segment in the country, with strong demand and a record-breaking product portfolio, he added.

The company noted that BMW India Financial Services continues to offer customised financial plans, including "attractive monthly instalments, reduced rate of interest for selective models, assured buy-back options and flexible end-of-term opportunities among other benefits."

The range of locally produced cars includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7, BMW M340i and BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase.

BMW Group India also offers BMW i5, BMW i7, BMW i7 M70, BMW iX, BMW Z4 M40i, BMW M2 Coupe, BMW M2 CS, BMW M4 Competition, BMW M4 CS, BMW M5, BMW M8 Competition Coupe, the statement noted.

The company recently claimed its best-ever annual performance in 2025, recording highest car sales of 18,001 units, a strong 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth that outpaced the average growth rate of India’s luxury car segment.

Models such as the BMW i7 and BMW iX1 continued to lead their respective segments, with the iX1 emerging as the highest-selling premium EV in India.

Long wheelbase models also saw exceptional demand, with sales rising 162 per cent year-on-year to 8,608 units.

—IANS

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