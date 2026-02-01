BJD MP Sasmit Patra slams Union Budget, claims Odisha got nothing

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (IANS) Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra, on Sunday, expressed strong disappointment over the Union Budget 2026–27, alleging that Odisha has been completely ignored despite its significant contribution to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government's electoral success.

Reacting to the Union Budget 2026-27 presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Patra told IANS that while several states and cities across the country have received major infrastructure and development projects while Odisha failed to secure any substantial allocation.

He said that high-speed railway corridors were announced for cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Varanasi, and Siliguri, but Odisha found no mention in the proposal.

Patra also noted that ship repair ecosystem has also been announced for Varanasi and Patna, while dedicated freight corridors were sanctioned between Dankuni in West Bengal and Surat in Gujarat.

"Similarly, Durgapur will be benefited from the proposed East Coast Industrial Corridor, leaving Odisha out of all major connectivity and industrial initiatives."

He also highlighted that although 15 archaeological sites have been identified for development nationwide, none from Odisha have been selected for the purpose.

Criticising the exclusion of Odisha from the Buddhist circuit, Patra said that despite having prominent Buddhist heritage sites such as Lalitgiri, Ratnagiri, and Udayagiri, the state has been overlooked.

He also questioned the benefits of the proposed Rare Earth Minerals project for Odisha's farmers and tribal communities, alleging that such initiatives primarily facilitate the extraction and transportation of the state's mineral resources without adequate returns.

"It is being said that inland waterways will be developed to ensure that mines and minerals, all of them will be moved from Talcher and Angul, right up to Kalinganagar and then on to Dhamra and Paradeep. But you are taking our mines and minerals, you are taking our ores, but what are you giving in return? Nothing...," Patra alleged.

He raised concerns over the lack of progress in tourism projects, citing the Konark Temple, identified as an iconic tourist site four years ago, where development work has yet to begin.

He also referred to the halting of the Bhubaneswar Metro project.

Pointing out that Odisha sent 20 of its 21 Lok Sabha MPs from the BJP to Parliament, Patra alleged that the state has received little in return.

He demanded a re-evaluation of the Union Budget to ensure fair and inclusive development for Odisha.

--IANS

gyan/khz