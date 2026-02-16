Bill Gates to visit Andhra Pradesh today

Amaravati, Feb 16 (IANS) Founder Chairman of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates will be visiting Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Gates, who will be leading a delegation from the Foundation, will have a detailed discussion with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and the Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh, on various issues including diversifying sectors like education, health and agriculture.

With the cooperation of the Gates Foundation, the State Government will focus on further expanding various projects that are in progress in these sectors, official sources said on Sunday.

According to the schedule, Bill Gates will be at the State Secretariat at 10 a.m. and will visit the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Centre to have a glance on the utilisation of technology in governance.

Chandrababu Naidu will explain the real-time governance policies and results to Bill Gates following which the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues and officers of various wings will have a meeting with Gates team.

Chandrababu Naidu will be giving a presentation on the reforms undertaken to reach the goals of Swarnandhra Vision-2047, public health, agriculture, education and other sectors besides giving a detailed illustration on projects like MedTech, services in diagnosticas and Sanjeevani.

The State Government will also give a detailed demonstration on the Sanjeevani project being run in collaboration with the Gates Foundation.

Later, the Bill Gates team will visit a farm near Undavalli village in Amaravati to examine the farming practices taken up with the help of drones and AI technology, the sources added.

The Chief Minister had said two days ago that through the Sanjeevani project, public health services will be improved.

Speaking in the Assembly session during the discussion on the motion thanking the Governor's address, he said that with the support of the Gates Foundation, digital health records will be created, enabling personalised medicine.

