Bihar: Artisans receive training under PM Vishwakarma Yojana at Patna trade fair

Patna, March 10 (IANS) A three-day trade fair is underway in the city, under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana. Around 60 stalls have been set up at the fair, where traditional artisans and beneficiaries of the scheme are displaying and selling their handmade products.

Read More

The fair is being held from March 10 to 12 at the MSME Development Office, Patna campus. Its objective is to provide a large platform for traditional artisans and small entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products.

The event was inaugurated by Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar. Addressing the gathering, he said that the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is an important step towards strengthening traditional artisans, and it is focused on upgrading the skills of artisans, financially empowering them, while bridging the divide between producers and markets.

He further said that Bihar is a state with a long and rich tradition of talented artisans and small industries.

“Previously, these artisans faced a lack of resources and capital, preventing them from advancing their skills. But the situation has changed now,” he stated.

He explained that this scheme is increasing artisans' incomes and creating new employment opportunities through small industries, and emphasised propagating this scheme so that information reaches as many people as possible.

Rakesh Kumar Chaudhary, Director of the MSME Development Office, explained that the objective of this fair is to provide traditional artisans with a platform where they can showcase their products, connect with the market, and grow their businesses.

Many beneficiaries attending the fair also shared their experiences with the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Soft toy maker Manita Azad said that the scheme has proven to be very beneficial, especially for small artisans living in villages and unemployed people. She added that the scheme provides training to individuals so they can hone their skills, start self-employment, and contribute to the country's development.

Manita Azad, said, “During the training, all necessary materials, such as cloth, needles, thread, and other supplies, are provided. In addition, travel allowances and a daily allowance are provided to ensure that those receiving training do not face any financial difficulties. After completing the training, beneficiaries are provided with a loan of approximately one lakh rupees in the initial phase and a further loan of two to three lakh rupees to start self-employment.”

She further said that she has been training children in soft toy making since 2024 and is delighted to see them learn. She believes that if this scheme receives further encouragement, cloth toys made in India could be exported both domestically and abroad.

Another beneficiary, Ravi Kumar Gaurav, said that he was previously unemployed and unable to secure permanent work, but after joining the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, he has found a new opportunity. He said that he is now starting his own business by making small items, and as his products sell in the market, his income will increase. He believes this scheme is proving to be very beneficial for small entrepreneurs and youth.

Arvind Ravidas, from Gaya district, who makes stone sculptures, stated that he creates them by hand and exhibits and sells them at various fairs and stalls. After joining the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, he received training and financial assistance, which have further improved the quality of his work. Selling his products at three-day, eight-day, or ten-day fairs in various locations has given him recognition and a good source of income.

Aditya Raj, another beneficiary of the scheme, said that under the scheme, he received training, took an exam, and received a certificate.

He also received a loan of one lakh rupees and has applied for a toolkit, which he expects to receive soon.

--IANS

mr/dan